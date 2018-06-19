“The lengths and lines that you bowl are very crucial on those conditions and reverse swing is going to be a massive factor‚ so I have to make sure that I nail down those skills‚” he added when asked about the technical specifics he learned in India.

The return of Steyn to the team comes after Morne Morkel’s retirement and Ngidi said there is a place in the fast bowling unit to fight for.

“This tour is important to me personally on many levels because with the retirement of Morne (Morkel)‚ I know there is a place available for a fast bowler in the side‚" he said.

"We all know that we are competing for that position and it has been made clear to us that we must earn it.

"It is important for me personally to go out there and stamp my authority.