Cricket

It's important for me to stamp my authority‚ says Ngidi ahead SA's tour of Sri Lanka

19 June 2018 - 17:09 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa during Elite Fast Bowlers Group Camp at Cricket SA Powerade Centre of Excellence, Pretoria,South Africa on June 18 2018.
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa during Elite Fast Bowlers Group Camp at Cricket SA Powerade Centre of Excellence, Pretoria,South Africa on June 18 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is hoping that the experience he gained in the sub-continent while playing in the Indian Premier League recently will come in handy when South Africa take on Sri Lanka next month.

He will be part of the Proteas’ Test fast bowling attack against Sri Lanka‚ which also includes the experienced Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn.

“Obviously the conditions are similar‚ I am just looking to use all the information I got in India to help the team as much as I can if I get a chance to play against Sri Lanka‚” he said during Proteas’ fast bowling camp at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Tahir joins list of notable absentees for SA tour to Sri Lanka

No AB de Villiers and Morné Morkel was a given‚ no Dale Steyn was all but confirmed last week‚ but no Imran Tahir?
Sport
1 day ago

“The lengths and lines that you bowl are very crucial on those conditions and reverse swing is going to be a massive factor‚ so I have to make sure that I nail down those skills‚” he added when asked about the technical specifics he learned in India.

The return of Steyn to the team comes after Morne Morkel’s retirement and Ngidi said there is a place in the fast bowling unit to fight for.

“This tour is important to me personally on many levels because with the retirement of Morne (Morkel)‚ I know there is a place available for a fast bowler in the side‚" he said.

"We all know that we are competing for that position and it has been made clear to us that we must earn it.

"It is important for me personally to go out there and stamp my authority.

Even with just two ODIs‚ Bavuma dreams of place at World Cup

Despite having only played two ODIs for the Proteas‚ middle order batsman Temba Bavuma has not given up hope of representing South Africa at the ICC ...
Sport
4 days ago

“I have been watching Sri Lanka in their ongoing series against West Indies because you have to study the opposition.

"They have a good batting line up and their spinners will definitely come into play on their own conditions‚ but we also have skillful bowlers.

"We always like to put up our hands as fast bowlers to set the tone of the match because we are the ones who open the bowling.”

During his impressive stint in the IPL‚ Ngidi played under revered Indian middle order wicketkeeper/batscaptain MS Dhoni and he learned a lot from one of the best in the business.

“He actually doesn’t say much but just having someone like him as a captain... you just want to impress‚" he said.

Shaun von Berg's selection only the latest surprise in an unusual moment for SA

As unexpected as Shaun von Berg’s selection in South Africa’s squad for next month’s Test series in Sri Lanka is‚ it’s only the latest surprise in an ...
Sport
7 days ago

"It is the same with Faf du Plessis when I am playing for South Africa even though he is not as quiet as MS.

"With MS around‚ the guys automatically up their game and it shows on the field as he makes you learn faster because he does not talk that much.

"You kind of have to figure out what he is thinking and that gets you thinking all the time.”

Most read

  1. Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport Rugby
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only ... Soccer
  3. It's important for me to stamp my authority‚ says Ngidi ahead SA's tour of Sri ... Cricket
  4. Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Marizanne Kapp to SA women's national cricket team: come back strong Cricket
  2. More overs for Dale Steyn in England‚ but probably not in Sri Lanka Cricket
  3. Dané van Niekerk doesn't mince words after SA disappoint Cricket
  4. Dale Steyn back in Proteas Test squad‚ but selectors spin a surprise Cricket
  5. Why Shaun von Berg gave up hope of ever representing the Proteas Cricket
  6. Temba Bavuma says he's ready to fill hole left by AB de Villiers' departure Cricket
X