Another T20GL franchise voices unhappiness with Cricket SA

And then there were three — T20 Global League (T20GL) franchise owners unhappy about Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) handling of the tournament that never was.

CSA’s board have said that “the majority of the owners [of the eight teams] clearly indicated the important matters they wanted to be resolved‚ that being the refund of the deposits and matters re: cost incurred”.

That was after the Durban Qualandars joined the Pretoria Mavericks among those disgruntled with CSA’s decision to reinvent the competition — which was to have been played for the first time last November and December but was postponed for a year when it emerged it would lose almost R180-million — as a new venture owned by the board and SuperSport.