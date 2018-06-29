Quinton de Kock signs short term contract with English County side Nottinghamshire

Proteas wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock has signed a short term deal with Nottinghamshire which will see him feature in four County Championship matches towards the end of the current season.

The left-hander will be available for Nottinghamshire’s trips to Hampshire and Surrey in August and for two home encounters against Yorkshire and Essex in September as a specialist batsman.

The 25-year old made his Test debut for the Proteas in 2014 against Australia and has gone on to amass nearly 2 000 runs at an average of 38.20 which includes a career-best of 129 not out against England.

“Quinton is a fantastic player and we can’t wait to welcome him into our squad for the Championship run-in‚” said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

“He’s one of the best batsmen in the world across all formats and he will add some further firepower to our Championship batting order.

“Knowing that we only had Ross Taylor for the first three months of the season‚ we have been working hard to secure world class replacement for the back end and Quinton certainly fits that bill. He will add some further firepower to our Championship batting order and he is in the same mould as Ross in the fact that he likes to score quickly and play in an attacking style and I am sure he will enjoy the late summer pitches in England.”

De Kock has scored 4 000 runs in his first class career with the Highveld Lions and the Titans including nine centuries and 27 fifties‚ and he is hoping to translate those numbers into further scores during his first county stint.

“I am very excited about joining Nottinghamshire and playing at one of the best grounds in the world at Trent Bridge‚” he said.

“I enjoyed playing in England during the 2017 tour with South Africa and I am looking forward to coming back over and putting in some good performances for Nottinghamshire.

“The team has made a brilliant start to the season in the Championship and hopefully when I come over we can be challenging for the title in the final rounds.”