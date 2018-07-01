SA captain Faf du Plessis wants tougher action on ball-tampering

You would be forgiven for thinking Faf du Plessis was a poacher turned gamekeeper after his comments on ball-tampering at a press conference in Cape Town on Sunday.

“The have to‚” South Africa’s captain said when he was asked if the International Cricket Council (ICC) should change the penalties for those found guilty of the practice.

“It’s happening too often. They need to do that [change the regulations] as quickly as possible.

“The penalties need to be harsher for ball-tampering.”

Before he fielded questions‚ Du Plessis was briefed by a Cricket South Africa official on Dinesh Chandimal’s situation.