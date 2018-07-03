Cricket

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Dave Richardson confirms he's stepping down as ICC CEO

03 July 2018 - 17:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
International Cricket Council chief executive Dave Richardson gestures as he address press conference in Kolkata on April 26, 2018. Cricket's world body said April 26 it wants tough new sanctions against ball-tampering in place within months as it struggles with fallout from the cheating scandal involving top Australian players.
Image: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Dave Richardson has confirmed that he will step down as chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

His departure will bring to an end his long association with the sport’s governing body since joining in 2002 as general manager of cricket before he was promoted to the position of chief executive in 2012.

“The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire.

"But for me‚ the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right‚” Richardson said on Tuesday.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets‚ and‚ in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud.

"I’d like to thank the ICC chairman and the current board of directors and member chief executives for their support and of course to my senior team and all of the ICC staff who are so dedicated to our great sport.”

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: “On behalf of the ICC board‚ I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and‚ particularly‚ over the last six years as CEO.

“His achievements speak for themselves‚ but in recent history the commercial success of the sport‚ his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note.

"David will be missed by everyone in the game‚ but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy‚ which David has played an integral part in developing‚ under new leadership.

"A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC.”

READ MORE:

