Former Proteas wicketkeeper Dave Richardson confirms he's stepping down as ICC CEO

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Dave Richardson has confirmed that he will step down as chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

His departure will bring to an end his long association with the sport’s governing body since joining in 2002 as general manager of cricket before he was promoted to the position of chief executive in 2012.

“The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire.

"But for me‚ the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right‚” Richardson said on Tuesday.