It will surprise no one that the three most successful bowlers in Tests against South Africa are all spinners and two of them are from the sub-continent.

They are‚ in order of wickets taken against the South Africans‚ Shane Warne of Australia‚ Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Anil Kumble of India.

Arrange the same names differently — Muralithran‚ Warne and Kumble — and you have‚ in that order‚ the top three wicket-takers in Test history‚ who between them are responsible for making 2 127 batsman trudge defeated back to dressing rooms around the world.

But the theory that South Africans are poor players of spin bowling persists and will no doubt be dusted off and given a fresh coat of opinion for their series of two Tests in Sri Lanka‚ which starts in Galle on July 12.

Indeed‚ Aiden Markram came prepared on the subject at a press conference in Colombo on Thursday.

“Any sub-continent conditions are going to be a very difficult challenge to South Africa‚” the Proteas opener admitted.