The guard has been changed tens of thousands of times under the ramparts of Galle Fort since it was built 430 years ago‚ but perhaps never like it was on Thursday.

If‚ indeed‚ that’s what happened after lunch on the opening day of the Test series between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Sri Lanka had faced 34 overs‚ the last of them bowled by Dale Steyn — who then held up a hand towards the dressingroom and twirled his fingers horizontally: substitute required.

He tapped a hamstring as he made his way towards the boundary‚ and onto the field came Theunis de Bruyn.

During the morning session‚ after reaching for his shoulder‚ Steyn had been replaced by Heinrich Klaasen.