Cricket SA‚ SA Cricketers' Association close to reaching an agreement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) later this week.

Newly appointed CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe confirmed that they are tying up the loose ends after the two bodies finished last season without an agreement in place.

“I had to work on the MoU with Saca and I am hoping to sign the agreement any moment from now‚” he said.

“What is left is to clean up the document and sort out a few things that we had not yet agreed on.