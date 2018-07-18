Pakistan crush Zimbabwe, take 3-0 lead in ODI series

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed hailed "a great performance" after his team sealed a series win by strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf was the pick of a bristling Pakistani attack, taking a career best five for 22 as the hosts were skittled for just 67.

Opener Fakhar Zaman then continued his good run of form to see Pakistan home in the 10th over with an unbeaten 43.

"First of all, a great performance," said Ahmed. "Ashraf is getting better day by day. He's an allrounder, and we need him."