Cricket

Cricket SA officials in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers

19 July 2018 - 11:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers may be involved within the Cricket South Africa (CSA) development structures.
Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers may be involved within the Cricket South Africa (CSA) development structures.
Image: AFP

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers to become a consultant for the junior national teams and the senior women’s team.

De Viliers retired recently after 14 successful years for the national team where he scored over 20,000 runs across all formats and CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe has asked him to return to the national set-up.

“I put a proposal to him two days after he announced his retirement‚” said Moroe‚ adding that De Villiers was keen to share his vast knowledge of the game with the younger generation and the improving women’s team.

Cricket SA‚ SA Cricketers' Association close to reaching an agreement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) later this ...
Sport
1 day ago

“He has indicated that it is something that he would be keen on but we need to talk about it because he has just retired with the notion of spending more time with the family.

"If I am going to put him in a development structure and he ends up spending more time away from his family than he was with the national team‚ it's definitely not going to work for him.

“We need to sit down and agree on how we are going to make it work and iron out details. But‚ it is something that he has indicated that he would be keen to do.”

Cricket SA won't say why they rejected US$70-million offer for T20 League

Not only did Cricket South Africa (CSA) reject an offer to earn US$70-million for 11 years from their troubled T20 league‚ they didn’t say why.
Sport
2 days ago

De Viliers‚ who is hugely popular in the cricket mad India for his swashbuckling style of play and has earned the nickname "Mister 360 Degree" for his ability to score at all angles of the field‚ departed the sport as one of the finest batsman of his generation.

If an agreement is reached between the two parties‚ De Villiers would be a valuable asset to the younger players and the women’s side as he was not only revered as a batsman but was also a good wicket-keeper and a good fielder.

In the 114 Test matches that he played in‚ De Villiers scored 8,765 runs at a good average of 50.66 which included 22 centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 278.

Pakistan crush Zimbabwe, take 3-0 lead in ODI series

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed hailed "a great performance" after his team sealed a series win by strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

His numbers in ODI cricket are even more impressive as he scored 9577 runs in 228 matches at an average of 53.50 and a high score of 176 and 25 centuries.

In the T20s he managed to score 1672 runs in 78 matches and his highest score is an unbeaten 79.

Most read

  1. 'I want to confirm that I am not retiring just yet‚' insists Mokoena Sport
  2. Champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates engine purring in Zambia Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE: We reveal the latest developments in the drawn out Percy Tau transfer Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments

Related articles

  1. Door not closed on previous owners of T20 Global League‚ says new Cricket SA ... Cricket
  2. Chandimal cops heavy sentence as Shamsi goes home and SA try to fix batting ... Cricket
  3. SA's left-arm laaitjies look to Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath for inspiration Cricket
  4. Sri Lanka spinners wreak havoc to beat South Africa inside three days Cricket
  5. Not a happy birthday for Faf du Plessis Cricket
  6. Spinners put Sri Lanka on top in 1st South Africa Test Cricket
X