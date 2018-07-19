Cricket SA officials in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers
Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers to become a consultant for the junior national teams and the senior women’s team.
De Viliers retired recently after 14 successful years for the national team where he scored over 20,000 runs across all formats and CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe has asked him to return to the national set-up.
“I put a proposal to him two days after he announced his retirement‚” said Moroe‚ adding that De Villiers was keen to share his vast knowledge of the game with the younger generation and the improving women’s team.
“He has indicated that it is something that he would be keen on but we need to talk about it because he has just retired with the notion of spending more time with the family.
"If I am going to put him in a development structure and he ends up spending more time away from his family than he was with the national team‚ it's definitely not going to work for him.
“We need to sit down and agree on how we are going to make it work and iron out details. But‚ it is something that he has indicated that he would be keen to do.”
De Viliers‚ who is hugely popular in the cricket mad India for his swashbuckling style of play and has earned the nickname "Mister 360 Degree" for his ability to score at all angles of the field‚ departed the sport as one of the finest batsman of his generation.
If an agreement is reached between the two parties‚ De Villiers would be a valuable asset to the younger players and the women’s side as he was not only revered as a batsman but was also a good wicket-keeper and a good fielder.
In the 114 Test matches that he played in‚ De Villiers scored 8,765 runs at a good average of 50.66 which included 22 centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 278.
His numbers in ODI cricket are even more impressive as he scored 9577 runs in 228 matches at an average of 53.50 and a high score of 176 and 25 centuries.
In the T20s he managed to score 1672 runs in 78 matches and his highest score is an unbeaten 79.