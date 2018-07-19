Cricket SA officials in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers to become a consultant for the junior national teams and the senior women’s team.

De Viliers retired recently after 14 successful years for the national team where he scored over 20,000 runs across all formats and CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe has asked him to return to the national set-up.

“I put a proposal to him two days after he announced his retirement‚” said Moroe‚ adding that De Villiers was keen to share his vast knowledge of the game with the younger generation and the improving women’s team.