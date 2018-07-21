Sri Lanka skittle South Africa out for 124

Colombo - Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya took five wickets as South Africa crumbled to 124 all out on the second day of the second Test on Saturday.

Sri Lankan spinners ran riot on the dry pitch in Colombo after the home side had made 338 with Dananjaya starring in a last-wicket stand.

Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera took the remaining five wickets between them, with captain Suranga Lakmal not required to deliver a single ball in the innings.

Only South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock mustered significant scores, making 48 off 51 balls and 32 off 31 respectively.

All up, South Africa lasted only 34.5 overs, after Sri Lanka had batted for 104.1 overs in their first innings.