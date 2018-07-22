Dean Elgar survived two spilled catches and being dismissed by what turned out to be a no-ball‚ Aiden Markram was dropped‚ and Sri Lanka’s bowlers were thrice denied wickets by the dubious margin of umpire’s call.

But‚ by stumps on the third day of the second Test in Colombo on Sunday‚ what has become normal service had resumed: South Africa were getting their butts kicked.

They were 139/5 in their second innings‚ needing another 351 to win.

Considering the visitors’ current score is the highest they have achieved in a series in which they have been dismissed for 126‚ 73 and 124‚ their chances of hauling in that tall target are most kindly described as highly unlikely.