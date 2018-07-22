South Africa sent spinning towards series defeat as Sri Lanka sense sweep

Sri Lanka's formidable battery of tireless spinners bowled them to within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep over South Africa as the tourists continued to struggle against the turning ball in the second and final test on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable target of 490 to level the series, the tourists finished day three on 139-5, their highest total in the spin-dominated series, at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Theunis de Bruyn was batting after a gallant 45, showing the kind of application and positivity that were lacking in his colleagues. Temba Bavuma was on 14 at the other end.