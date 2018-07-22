Cricket

South Africa sent spinning towards series defeat as Sri Lanka sense sweep

22 July 2018 - 14:33 By Reuters
Sri Lankan cricketer Akila Dananjaya (L) appeals for an unsuccessful leg before wicket (LBW) decision for South Africa's Hashim Amla during the third day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) international cricket stadium in Colombo on July 22, 2018.
Sri Lankan cricketer Akila Dananjaya (L) appeals for an unsuccessful leg before wicket (LBW) decision for South Africa's Hashim Amla during the third day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) international cricket stadium in Colombo on July 22, 2018.
Image: ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Sri Lanka's formidable battery of tireless spinners bowled them to within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep over South Africa as the tourists continued to struggle against the turning ball in the second and final test on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable target of 490 to level the series, the tourists finished day three on 139-5, their highest total in the spin-dominated series, at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Theunis de Bruyn was batting after a gallant 45, showing the kind of application and positivity that were lacking in his colleagues. Temba Bavuma was on 14 at the other end.

South Africa floundering despite Maharaj nine wicket haul

Keshav Maharaj completed a South African record nine for 129 haul in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday before the home side hit back by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sri Lanka resumed day three on 151 for three, an overall lead of 365 runs against a South African side who have yet to score 150 in the series, and decided to allow Angelo Mathews to bat himself into form.

The other overnight batsman Dimuth Karunaratne continued his strong run of form to score 85, his fourth 50-plus knock in as many innings, before falling to Lungi Ngidi.

Mathews made 71 before being dismissed by South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj who finished with a 12-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka set South Africa mammoth 490 to avoid whitewash

South Africa lost Aiden Markram on Sunday as they chased a highly improbable 490 to win the second Test and avoid their first series defeat to Sri ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal soon declared on 275 for five, before unleashing his three-pronged spin attack who blew away the top half of the South African batting line-up.

Dilruwan Perera enjoyed an eventful 36th birthday as he first spilled Dean Elgar and then twice dismissed the opener off no-balls before the finally sending him back for 37.

Rangana Herath bowled Hashim Amla with his drift and turn and Akila Dananjaya struck double blows when he dismissed South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (seven) and the scoreless Maharaj off successive deliveries.

Lakmal, the lone paceman in the Sri Lanka attack, did not bowl himself in the first innings and has yet to roll his arm in the second as his spinners wreaked havoc against the leaden-footed South Africans. 

READ MORE:

Cricket SA officials in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are in talks with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers to become a consultant for the junior national teams and ...
Sport
3 days ago

ANALYSIS | SA heading for series defeat after inept batting display

Hang on. Are we watching the highlights of last week’s game? We aren’t: again Sri Lanka’s tail wagged like a spaniel’s.
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Athletics bosses hit back at outspoken Comrades Marathon champion Sport
  2. South Africa sent spinning towards series defeat as Sri Lanka sense sweep Cricket
  3. Blitzboks into first World Cup semifinal since 1997 Rugby
  4. Young guns no longer in awe of Tiger Woods, says Tony Jacklin Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X