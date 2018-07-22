Sri Lanka set South Africa mammoth 490 to avoid whitewash

South Africa lost Aiden Markram on Sunday as they chased a highly improbable 490 to win the second Test and avoid their first series defeat to Sri Lanka since 2006.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath dismissed Markram lbw for 14 in a hectic 12 overs before tea on the third day of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

The hosts dropped two straightforward catches, had a dismissal overturned and burned both their reviews, off consecutive balls, before South Africa went into the break on 42 for 1.