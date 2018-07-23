Of all the facts and figures that will swirl into the consciousness in the wake of South Africa crashing to another comprehensive defeat in Sri Lanka‚ one matters most.

Here it is: Theunis de Bruyn faced only 61 fewer deliveries in South Africa’s second innings in Colombo than the rest of his teammates combined.

It matters less that slow left-armer Rangana Herath took 6/98‚ and less that Sri Lanka won by 199 runs with a day and more to spare.

Even less that South Africa have now lost just three of their past 19 series on the road‚ a story of success that goes back almost 11 years.

It’s more important that all of those reversals have happened in less than three years‚ but De Bruyn’s feat still towers.