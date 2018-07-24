Sri Lanka throw another spinner into the mix for ODI series against SA

If South Africa think they know all about Sri Lanka’s spinners after the Test series — except how to play them — they should think again.

The Lankans named their squad on Tuesday for the one-day series that starts on Sunday‚ and it includes the uncapped Prabath Jayasuriya — a 26-year-old left-arm spinner who has claimed 36 wickets at 21.25 in his 25 list A games.

That Jayasuriya is indeed a quality bowler seems confirmed by his 10 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket efforts in 47 first-class matches.

Jayasuriya joins Akila Dananjaya‚ officially an off-spinner but not averse to tossing up leg-breaks and googlies‚ and Lakshan Sandakan‚ the left-arm wrist spinner‚ in the squad.