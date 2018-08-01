Another win puts SA in sight of series honours against Sri Lanka

Andile Phehlukwayo’s knuckleball. Quinton de Kock’s drive. Sri Lanka’s fielding.

That’s all you need to know if you’re pushed for time to find out how South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Another win in Kandy on Sunday would give the visitors the series with two games left to play‚ a remarkable turnaround given how emphatically the home side won both Tests.

The knuckleball earned Phehlukwayo only one wicket in his haul of 3/45‚ but he made good use of the non-spinning‚ butterflying‚ swan diving delivery to trouble all who faced him.

Seven of De Kock’s 13 fours were sumptuous drives and he also hit a six in his 78-ball 87 — his first half-century in eight Test and one-day innings and a convincing return to form.