England rebuild after India dismiss opener Alastair Cook in first Test

England overcame the early loss of Alastair Cook to be 83 for one at lunch on the first day of the first Test against India at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Keaton Jennings was 38 not out and England captain Joe Root, who won the toss, 31 not out in what is the hosts' 1,000th Test match.

The pair had so far added an unbroken 57 in 115 balls for the second wicket.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, brought on as early as the seventh over by India captain Virat Kohli, struck with his 11th delivery.

From round the wicket, he bowled left-hander Cook -- England's all-time leading Test run-scorer -- for 13 with an excellent ball that pitched on middle and hit the top of off stump.