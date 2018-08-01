Mathews, Dickwella help Sri Lanka set SA 245 runs to win 2nd ODI

Half-centuries from skipper Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella helped Sri Lanka post 244 for eight against South Africa in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Both Mathews, who made an unbeaten 79 off 111 balls, and Dickwella, who hit a fluent 69, showed grit against a persistent bowling attack which took wickets regularly after the hosts elected to bat first.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and fellow paceman Andile Phehlukwayo claimed three wickets each.

The Proteas won the opening ODI of the five-match series on Sunday.