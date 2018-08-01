SA's Quinton de Kock hits quickfire 87 to set up ODI win

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock's attacking 87 set up a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Wednesday, handing the tourists a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 245 for victory, SA reached their target with 43 balls to spare, giving themselves the perfect opportunity to pick up a series win in the 50-over format after going down 2-0 in the test matches.

De Kock and Hashim Amla gave the touring side the perfect platform in their run chase with an opening stand of 91 before spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed Amla for 43.

Dananjaya, who picked up 3-60, also sent back Aiden Markram soon after but de Kock and SA captain Faf du Plessis pegged Sri Lanka back with a 53-run stand for the third wicket.