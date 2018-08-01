Sri Lanka bat first, SA unchanged for 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

The hosts, who lost the opening ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, have made two changes to their starting line-up.

Paceman Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya have been handed their ODI debuts as they replace injured Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have gone in with an unchanged team after winning the first match by five wickets at the same venue.