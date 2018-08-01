Sri Lanka bat first, SA unchanged for 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.
The hosts, who lost the opening ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, have made two changes to their starting line-up.
Paceman Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya have been handed their ODI debuts as they replace injured Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.
The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have gone in with an unchanged team after winning the first match by five wickets at the same venue.
50 UP for KG! 👏— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 1, 2018
Fast bowler, @KagisoRabada25 will play his 50th One-Day International for the @StandardBankZA Proteas today...and he's only 23 years old! 🔥 #ProteaFire #SLvSA 🇿🇦🏏 pic.twitter.com/Wcjw2OP9no
Teams
Sri Lanka:
Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya
South Africa:
Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Two in two deliveries! Lungi Ngidi strikes twice first in his first over as the Proteas make the early breakthrough in Dambulla! 🔥 Tharanga (9) edged one to de Kock before Kusal Mendis is trapped LBW first ball. Sri Lanka are 13/2 (2 ov) #ProteaFire #SLvSA 🏏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/rG0dufPlxl— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 1, 2018
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ranmore Martinez (SRI)
TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)