Cricket

Sri Lanka bat first, SA unchanged for 2nd ODI

01 August 2018 - 11:46 By AFP
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and his Sri Lanka counterpart Angelo Mathews at the toss on Wednesday August 1 2018 in Dambulla ahead of the 2nd ODI match.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and his Sri Lanka counterpart Angelo Mathews at the toss on Wednesday August 1 2018 in Dambulla ahead of the 2nd ODI match.
Image: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

The hosts, who lost the opening ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, have made two changes to their starting line-up.

Paceman Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya have been handed their ODI debuts as they replace injured Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have gone in with an unchanged team after winning the first match by five wickets at the same venue.

Teams

Sri Lanka:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ranmore Martinez (SRI)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Most read

  1. Record R108m offer for Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns' attempts to capture Phakamani Mahlambi thwarted for now Soccer
  3. Serena Williams handed worst defeat of her career in San Jose Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates employs a specialist goal scoring coach Soccer
  5. Sundowns have lost important players to Chiefs it always pains me‚' says Kekana Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...

Related articles

  1. Is the money-spinning Indian Premier League headed to SA? Cricket
  2. Have SA turned a corner? We'll find out in Dambulla on Wednesday Cricket
  3. South Africa milestone becomes a millstone for Dale Steyn Cricket
  4. It's a rare day when South Africa win in Sri Lanka Cricket
  5. Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi set up SA's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka Cricket
  6. South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for 193 in first ODI Cricket
X