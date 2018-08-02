You can’t accuse Quinton de Kock of not setting his sights high enough in the afterglow of SA winning the first two games in their one-day series in Sri Lanka.

“It was the mission to go 2-0 up and hopefully we’ll go to 3-0 and win the series in a great way‚” De Kock said after SA won by four wickets in Dambulla on Wednesday.

“And then hopefully we’ll win the last two after that; that’s what we’re pushing for.”

Forrest Gump couldn’t have said it better himself: we’ll take 5-0‚ thank you.

There’s a lot of cricket to be played before that becomes a serious possibility‚ starting with the next game of the rubber in Kandy on Sunday.

But to be 2-0 up after they were comprehensively beaten in both Tests represent an impressive recovery by the visitors.