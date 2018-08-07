Who will replace the injured Faf du Plessis as South Africa’s captain on what remains of the tour of Sri Lanka?

It’s a simple question that‚ researched‚ throws up interesting answers — one of them alarming in a transformation sense.

On one level it doesn’t matter who fills the role in the last two matches of an ODI series South Africa have already won and a lone T20 that couldn’t matter less if it tried.

But there’s a lot of leadership experience in the squad to step into the breach created on Sunday when Du Plessis dived to try and take a catch during the third ODI and damaged tendons in his shoulder‚ which will put him on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

How much captaincy experience? All of 262 caps worth of the stuff and of all shapes‚ sizes and formats‚ not counting Du Plessis — who has 120 of his own dating back to his under-19 days.