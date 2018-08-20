Dale Steyn sidelined again

Not many South Africans were at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday but those who were would’ve been scared stiff by what they saw after Dale Steyn had bowled four balls of the 35th over in Nottinghamshire’s first innings on the second day of their match against Hampshire.

Rilee Rossouw was there along with Gareth Berg and Kyle Abbott‚ all of them playing for Hampshire.

Riki Wessels‚ the son of Kepler Wessels who was born in Queensland but grew up in Port Elizabeth‚ was the closest thing to a Saffer on the Notts side of the dressingroom divide.

But Steyn himself would have been the stiffest of them all — having sent down those four deliveries in his 11th over he left the field with what the BBC reported‚ on social media‚ as a “groin injury”.