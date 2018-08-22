Cricket

SuperSport pull plug on T20 deal with Cricket SA

22 August 2018 - 09:17 By Telford Vice
Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani (R) and the chief executive Thabang Moroe (L) face a mammoth task to secure a broadcast partner for its T20 Global League (T20GL).
Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani (R) and the chief executive Thabang Moroe (L) face a mammoth task to secure a broadcast partner for its T20 Global League (T20GL).
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The tournament formerly known as the T20 Global League (T20GL) hit rock bottom — again — on Tuesday when SuperSport pulled out of their equity deal with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

That promises to either derail the yet-to-launch competition for the second consecutive year or condemn it to a significantly more modest version of what was originally planned.

“SuperSport [on Tuesday] announced that it will not be pursuing a proposed shareholding agreement with CSA for its domestic T20 tournament‚” the broadcaster said in a statement posted on their website.

This would seem to fly in the face of earlier pronouncements by CSA‚ who said on July 16 that: “CSA has in writing thanked all prospective buyers for their interest in the league and have also communicated their decision in selecting the SuperSport equity model.”

The next day‚ in his first press conference as CSA’s appointed chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe said: “We reached finality in terms of the equity deal with SuperSport.”

All of which was undone‚ publicly at least‚ on Tuesday‚ when SuperSport’s statement quoted their chief executive‚ Gideon Khobane‚ as saying: “We reached an in-principle agreement with CSA regarding co-ownership of this event in June this year.

"Since then‚ the parties have been engaged in amicable discussions regarding the details of the proposed relationship.

“We have used our best endeavours to reach consensus with CSA around that shareholding model but this has unfortunately not happened.”

Shockingly considering the level of public interest in the venture and the drama that has gone before‚ Khobane’s statement added the throwaway line that‚ “The discussions on the in-principle shareholding agreement terminated on 23 July‚ 2018.

“We have therefore decided to discontinue negotiations about shareholding.”

He added the sop that‚ “We are‚ however‚ engaged in constructive discussions with CSA regarding the broadcast of the event.”

TimesLIVE understands that CSA plan to go it alone without partners and that the first ball in a tournament that is starting to resemble the maiden voyage of the Titanic will be bowled in November.

And that even as several of the spurned T20GL franchise owners are threatening legal action to secure a piece of what looks suspiciously like pie in the sky.

The field has been reduced from eight to six teams‚ another climbdown from the extravaganza that was promised when CSA launched the event in a posh London hotel on June 19 last year presided over by then chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

On September 28 Lorgat lost his job and‚ on October 10‚ CSA postponed the T20GL in a move blamed on CSA’s projection that it would lose US$25-million — or more than half its cash reserves — in the first year.

Less than a year on the competition‚ if it ever happens‚ seems certain to be more a clone of CSA’s existing franchise T20 offering than the glittering product advertised all those eventful months ago in London.

READ MORE:

Still no word on Steyn as a nation waits

Dale Steyn‚ who took the new ball for Hampshire in the first innings of their match against Nottinghamshire at the Rose Bowl on Sunday‚ was nowhere ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Dale Steyn sidelined again

Not many South Africans were at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday but those who were would’ve been scared stiff by what they saw after Dale ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. May Mahlangu makes unexpected switch from Romania to Bulgarian champions Soccer
  2. SuperSport pull plug on T20 deal with Cricket SA Cricket
  3. Dan Malesela expected to be fired by Chippa United and replaced by Eric Tinkler Soccer
  4. SABC too broke to broadcast Bafana matches but has money for English Premier ... Soccer
  5. Steve Komphela mainly pleased his Bloemfontein Celtic players seem to be ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...

Related articles

  1. Who beyond the usual suspects might crack the nod for the World Cup? Cricket
  2. Winning wasn't everything for SA in Sri Lanka‚ says coach Gibson Cricket
  3. Legal action looms as T20GL owners' patience with CSA runs out Cricket
  4. Shambolic T20 batting means SA leave Sri Lanka on a low Cricket
  5. Proteas 'got the selection wrong'‚ admits Faf as skipper returns early Cricket
X