Cricket

Cricket SA post R350m profit, vice-president position remain vacant

08 September 2018 - 15:31 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani (L) and CSA company secretary and head of compliance Lindiwe Ndaziba (R) during the organisations' annual general meeting at OR Tambo International Airport's Inter-Continental Hotel on September 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani (L) and CSA company secretary and head of compliance Lindiwe Ndaziba (R) during the organisations' annual general meeting at OR Tambo International Airport's Inter-Continental Hotel on September 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa's ?(CSA) search for a deputy president will be finalised at a special general meeting after four rounds of voting were inconclusive at Saturday's annual general meeting in Kempton Park.

North-West's Oupa Nkagisang, Western Province's Beresford Williams and Border's Thando Ganda were the candidates set to fill the void left by Thabang Moroe, who first acted and then became CSA's permanent chief executive officer.

In the first round of voting, Ganda and Nkagisang received five votes each while Williams received four.

The next three rounds saw Ganda and Nkagisang scoring seven votes each and with CSA president Chris Nenzani not having to cast a vote, the position will remain vacant until the special general meeting takes place on a date still to be determined.

Nenzani said election processes will always have their pitfalls but the organisation will continue to function.

"An election is a dynamic process and you need to allow people the space to exercise their democratic right and there's no crisis there. People were exercising their democratic right to vote," Nenzani said.

"Not having a casting vote in terms of our MOI (Memorandum of Incorporation) means the president is able to work with whoever is elected instead of getting into the dust of things in terms of the electioneering. It's also not provided for in our MOI."

Free State Cricket Union president president Zola Thamae was re-elected onto the board while Angelo Carolissen (Boland) joined her on the same structure. 

A third position on the board was not filled due to another stalemate.

From a financial perspective, CSA managed to post a healthy profit of R350m in the 2017/18 financial year.

If the organisation had not spent R192m on the T20 league, CSA would have realised a consolidated profit of R542m. 

It was a good turnaround from the 2016/17 financial year where there was a loss of R159m. 

In the 2017/18 summer, South Africa hosted India and Australia, tours that are healthy from a revenue perspective. 

However, CSA's cash reserves decreased from R740m from last year to R627m, a difference of R113m.

With CSA operating on a four-year cycle, the 2018/19 season which will see South Africa hosting Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka could be a different one from a fiscal perspective.

This season's tourists are not seen as money spinning visitors while two of CSA's three domestic tournaments; the four-day and T20 tournaments are without sponsors.

At a later Member's Council Special Meeting that took place after the AGM, the members council voted unanimously in favour of launching CSA's new T20 League that will take place from November 9 to December 16.

The League will be contested by six teams, playing 30 home and away matches followed by two semi-finals and the final.

READ MORE:

Three vie for Cricket South Africa post in 'messy campaign'

Weeks of lobbying could leave blood on the floor at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) annual meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Dale Steyn's back‚ and there's no but

Dale Steyn’s narrative has become about breakdowns‚ injuries and lengthy spells of rehab‚ so when that isn’t the story he doesn’t hit the headlines ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA post R350m profit, vice-president position remain vacant Cricket
  2. Tepid Boks go down to Australia in Brisbane, face mountain to climb against All ... Rugby
  3. TJ Perenara brace helps All Blacks overcome tough Pumas Rugby
  4. Djokovic aims to cut 'gentle giant' Del Potro down to size in US Open final Sport
  5. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter and Neil Tovey to travel to London Soccer

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Faf du Plessis says it's important for Cricket SA to get Global League T20 ... Cricket
  2. What's 'howzat!' in Xhosa? Now the cricket world knows the answer Cricket
  3. Alastair can Cook‚ but he can't braai Cricket
  4. JP and Sue Duminy welcome baby number 2 TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  6. Dean Elgar back at Surrey‚ but so far not so good Cricket
  7. How to win in England? Ask Lance Klusener and Shaun Pollock Cricket
  8. Sponsors desert Cricket South Africa ahead of the new season Cricket
X