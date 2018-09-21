Cricket South Africa (CSA) were to have revealed details about their promised T20 tournament this week‚ but they have postponed the news — not unlike the inaugural edition of the event itself last year.

“We’re just waiting for a few signatures from our commercial deals before going to print‚” a CSA spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately we can’t make any announcements until those have been completed.”

He said the beans would now be spilled on Tuesday‚ or a day less than seven weeks before the first ball is to be bowled.

“They are just 'pre-poning' the Ram Slam‚” was a counter-view‚ suggesting that whatever CSA presented wouldn’t differ much from their existing franchise T20 tournament.

That came from one of the franchise owners of what was billed as an extravaganza called the T20 Global League (T20GL)‚ which was supposed to have been played last November and December but was called off because‚ CSA said at the time‚ it was discovered that the competition would cost them too much in financial losses.

The owner described CSA’s leadership as a “bunch of idiots”‚ and doubts that they will be able to pull off the venture this time are indeed rife and widespread.

SuperSport have backed out of an equity deal for the tournament‚ the opposition Democratic Alliance have demanded that the event’s plans are scrutinised by parliament to prevent “major reputational and financial loss” before they are made public‚ and several T20GL owners are queuing up to sue.

“My lawyers are working on it‚” an owner said. “We’re waiting for their announcement‚ because no-one knows if the league is still happening.

“So [at this stage] we don’t have anything to interdict.”

CSA said on September 8 that their members council had “voted unanimously in favour of launching CSA’s new T20 League competition”‚ which they have stopped calling the T20GL.

The tournament‚ currently wholly owned by CSA‚ would feature six teams — down from the T20GL’s eight and matching the number of established domestic franchises — and be comprised of 30 round-robin games‚ two semi-finals and a final.

It is scheduled to be played from November 9 to December 16.