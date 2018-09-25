Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Wednesday hold a press conference to explain the finer details of a partnership that will see the new T20 Cricket League aired on the public broadcaster's platforms.

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when CSA and SABC announced the joint and exclusive three-year partnership for a T20 tournament that is set to take place later in the year as the public broadcaster's financial tribulations are well documented.

As a result of the deal that is covered by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)‚ the SABC will have exclusive official broadcast rights for the Sub-Saharan region.

This could possibly leave SuperSport International out in the cold.

“This is a landmark moment for cricket in South Africa”‚ said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“For the first time South Africa’s premier public broadcaster will have exclusive rights to a major cricket event and this is very much in line with CSA’s vision of making cricket a truly national sport of excellence that is accessible to all‚” Moroe said.

SABC group chief executive‚ Madoda Mxakwe further stated: “The SABC treasures the good relationship that we have with CSA‚ which enabled the two parties to enter into this groundbreaking partnership.

"It is a good deal as it fits into the SABC’s business strategy of increasing audiences and revenue by delivering compelling and entertaining content.

"The deal therefore is one that is mutually beneficial for both the SABC and CSA.”

The T20 Cricket League will be played between November and December this year and will be live on SABC 3 and Radio 2000 while Umhlobo Wenene FM will broadcast some of the matches live.Details regarding venues and fixtures are yet to be announced by CSA.