Boer drilled more than half of his runs — 124 — through the on side‚ 78 of them to or past midwicket.

Sheperd Mangxaba opened the innings with Boer and lashed an undefeated 97 off 53 deliveries.

Their partnership lasted until the last ball of the innings‚ when Boer was dismissed.

But no bowler would have the honour of claiming his wicket: having endured three dot balls‚ he was run out.

Boland’s total of 319/1 proved several bridges too far for the shellshocked Free Staters‚ who replied with 155/6 to go down by 164 runs.

Gauteng must have been quaking in their boots at all that‚ considering they had to face Boland in Wednesday’s final.

But they needn’t have worried. Boer faced only seven balls and hit one four before he was out for 12.

Some things don’t change: he was again run out.