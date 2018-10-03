Cricket

Blind batsman blasts T20 double ton

03 October 2018 - 12:41 By Telford Vice
Blind Cricket South Africa national team squad member Frederick Boer.
Blind Cricket South Africa national team squad member Frederick Boer.
Image: Frederick Boer/Facebook

South Africa has its first T20 double-centurion. And he’s blind.

Frederik Boer slammed 205 for Boland in their last round-robin game‚ against Free State‚ of the Blind Cricket South Africa national tournament in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Boer faced only 78 balls — good enough for a strike rate of 263 — and he hit 39 fours and four sixes.

That’s 180 in boundaries alone‚ or 87.80%.

Boer drilled more than half of his runs — 124 — through the on side‚ 78 of them to or past midwicket.

Sheperd Mangxaba opened the innings with Boer and lashed an undefeated 97 off 53 deliveries.

Their partnership lasted until the last ball of the innings‚ when Boer was dismissed.

But no bowler would have the honour of claiming his wicket: having endured three dot balls‚ he was run out.

Boland’s total of 319/1 proved several bridges too far for the shellshocked Free Staters‚ who replied with 155/6 to go down by 164 runs.

Gauteng must have been quaking in their boots at all that‚ considering they had to face Boland in Wednesday’s final.

But they needn’t have worried. Boer faced only seven balls and hit one four before he was out for 12.

Some things don’t change: he was again run out.

