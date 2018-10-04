Cricket

Ferdi Boer: It takes vision to hit a cricket ball you can’t see

04 October 2018 - 08:00 By Telford Vice
Blind Cricket SA national team squad member Frederick Boer.
Image: Frederick Boer/Facebook

Chris Gayle doesn’t know how it feels to be Ferdi Boer. Neither do AB de Villiers, David Warner, Brendon McCullum, nor Quinton de Kock.

All of those better known players have scored a century in a T20. None of them has yet touched 200.

Boer did in Pretoria on Tuesday, when he swashed and buckled 205 for Boland against Free State, smashing his runs off 78 balls and reaping 180 of them in fours and sixes.

