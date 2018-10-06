Steyn, Hendricks star as SA complete whitewash

Dale Steyn stormed into the frame for South Africa’s World Cup squad in the third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Paarl on Saturday.

Steyn, coming back from injury and playing only his second ODI in almost two years, gave a convincing display of quality fast bowling to take 3/29.

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s other major threat for his haul of 3/32, and Imran Tahir and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets each.

Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 117 and 78 in the first two games of the series, gave a better account of themselves on a significantly flatter pitch and were dismissed for 228.

Despite that improvement, South Africa’s victory was never in doubt — they were home with 25 balls remaining and four wickets standing.

Zimbabwe’s innings was anchored by a partnership of 73 — their only half-century stand of the series — between Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, who halted South Africa’s march between the 12th and 27th overs.

The visitors were 44/3 when the Taylor and Williams met in the middle, and their parting prompted a slide of seven wickets for 111 runs.

Tahir separated them with a googly that ripped past the outside edge of the left-handed Taylor’s bat.

His foot stayed in the air just long enough for Heinrich Klaasen to complete a smart stumping.

Taylor made 40, 24 of them in fours, and two overs after he went Rabada pounced to take a looping return catch that dismissed Williams for 69 — the highest score of the rubber on both sides and the first half-century for the visitors.

Williams faced 79 balls and hit 10 fours in an innings that showcase his flintiness.

He might have been out for 51, but his edge off Tabraiz Shamsi didn’t quite carry to Faf du Plessis at slip.

The best of the rest of Zimbabwe’s batting was opener Hamilton Masakadza’s 28 and Donald Tiripano’s 29.

Of their other batsmen, only PJ Moor and Brandon Mavuta reached double figures with scores of 10 and 18.

South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks knocked 75 runs off the target before Markram was trapped in front for 42 by left-arm spinner Williams.

Replays suggested an edge, but the decision review system is not being used in the series and there was no reprieve for Markram.

Faf du Plessis, who returned earlier than expected from a shoulder injury, clipped 26 off 25 but he and JP Duminy fell three over apart as South Africa slipped to 122/3.

Then Reeza Hendricks, who guided the innings surely, went for 66.

But Heinrich Klaasen and Khaya Zondo, playing his first game of the series, all but decided the issue with a stand of 66.

Kyle Jarvis ended it when he had Klaasen caught at midwicket for 59 — the innovative wicketkeeper-batsman’s maiden ODI half-century in his ninth innings.

Zondo played his first game of the series and unbeaten 25 got South Africa over the line.