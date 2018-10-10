Cricket

Faulty action costs SA spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe place at Women's World Twenty20

10 October 2018 - 11:53 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Raisibe Ntozakhe of SA Emerging during the Emerging Women's Triangular Series match against England Women Academy at Groenkloof Oval on April 17, 2018 in Pretoria.
Image: Lee Warren

A faulty bowling action has cost Raisibe Ntozakhe a place in the Proteas’ Women’s World Twenty20 squad.

The 21-year-old off-spinner was reported during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship against the West Indies in Bridgetown‚ Barbados‚ which SA won by 40 runs.

She bowled five overs in the match‚ conceding 26 runs without taking a wicket.

Ntozakhe underwent an independent assessment of her bowling action at the University of Pretoria on September 28.

It revealed that all of her deliveries went over the permitted 15 degrees under the regulations of bowling actions.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive officer Thabang Moroe said they acknowledged the ICC testing and immediate steps will be taken to rectify Ntozakhe’s bowling action.

If CSA decide to call a replacement for the tournament that starts on November 2 in the West Indies‚ they don’t have to consult the event’s technical committee for approval.

Ntozakhe will be based at the CSA Centre of Excellence and will work with High Performance manager Vincent Barnes to correct her bowling action.

“The timing of this issue for Raisibe and for our World T20 squad is clearly inopportune but we need to deal with it," said Moroe.

"We will work hard to remedy her action and have her retested as soon as practically possible.” 

READ MORE:

Heinrich Klaasen keeps it real‚ but creative

Heinrich Klaasen is 27 going on as old as you need to be to know the truth about this cruel‚ crazy‚ chaotic game called white-ball cricket.
Sport
1 day ago

Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is the only South African besides Kagiso Rabada in the top 10 ODI bowling rankings. He is also two-faced.
Sport
2 days ago

