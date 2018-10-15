There has been plenty of reason to doubt Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ability to deliver the T20 tournament they have promised the country’s cricket-minded public this summer.

But even the hardest-hearted cynic would have to admit their plan seems to be coming together.

As recently as lunchtime on Thursday neither the competition’s name‚ its franchises‚ its venues nor any of the likely players’ names were known.

By that afternoon the grounds were announced‚ followed just more than 24 hours later by the event’s title — the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

On Monday afternoon we knew that the MSL would involve the Cape Town Blitz‚ the Durban Heat‚ the Jozi Stars‚ the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants‚ the Paarl Rocks and the Tshwane Spartans.

We also knew the names of the marquee South Africa players — Faf du Plessis‚ AB de Villiers‚ Hashim Amla‚ JP Duminy‚ Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir — and that they would be in the colours of Paarl‚ Tshwane‚ Durban‚ Cape Town‚ Jozi and Nelson Mandela Bay respectively.

And that the major foreign players in Wednesday’s draft in Johannesburg will be Eoin Morgan‚ Jason Roy‚ Dawid Malan‚ Chris Gayle‚ Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan.

Not bad for a tournament that’s giving its broadcast rights to the SABC for no fee and‚ TimesLIVE understands‚ has tried but failed to secure Chinese electronics giant Huawei as a title sponsor.