Cricket

Morris‚ Ngidi‚ Phehlukwayo headline purchases at Mzansi Super League player draft

17 October 2018 - 14:12 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lungi Ngidi and Junior Dala during the Mzansi Super League Player Draft at The Ballroom at Montecasino, north of Johannesburg, on October 17, 2018.
Lungi Ngidi and Junior Dala during the Mzansi Super League Player Draft at The Ballroom at Montecasino, north of Johannesburg, on October 17, 2018.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo underlined their growing importance in the T20 game when they were the headline purchases at the Mzansi Super League player draft on Wednesday.

Held at Monte Casino‚ the Titans and Proteas teammates were the R1m first round draft picks for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Tshwane Spartans.

For Ngidi‚ it means he doesn't have to shift from the capital city while Morris‚ who recently became a father‚ will have to trek down to Port Elizabeth.

Phehlukwayo‚ who normally represents the Dolphins at franchise level‚ was picked up by the Cape Town Blitz while Durban Heat unsurprisingly went for their local hero in David Miller.

The surprise R1m package was that of Tabraiz Shamsi‚ who was picked up by the Paarl Rocks.

Shamsi's high price also spoke volumes in regards with his excellence in the shortest format as he normally makes trips across the Atlantic Ocean to take part in the Caribbean Premier League.

Morris and Ngidi were highly sought after bowling commodities in the Indian Premier League‚ with the latter helping the Chennai Super Kings win the tournament.

Former Proteas‚ Highveld Lions and Cape Cobras wicketkeeper Dane Vilas‚ who plies his trade for English county side Lancashire as a Kolpak player‚ was picked up by the Jozi Stars in the R1m bracket.

The overseas marquee players were also even split among the teams with Chris Gayle (West Indies) going to the Jozi Stars while Eoin Morgan (England)‚ Jason Roy (England)‚ Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)‚ Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Dawid Malan (England) going to the Tshwane Spartans‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Giants‚ Paarl Rocks‚ Durban Heat and Cape Town Blitz respectively.

READ MORE:

So far‚ so good as CSA moves towards T20 goal

There has been plenty of reason to doubt Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ability to deliver the T20 tournament they have promised the country’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

JP Duminy joins Hashim Amla on sidelines for SA tour to Australia

South Africa will be denied the services of two of their most senior batsmen on their white-ball tour of Australia next month.
Sport
23 hours ago

Majority of Mzansi Super League T20 hopefuls are South African

Fifty-nine opening batsmen‚ 90 who take guard in the middle order‚ 68 allrounders‚ 85 seamers and 40 spinners.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter blames the ball boys for goalless draw with ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt gives vote of confidence to beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. Morris‚ Ngidi‚ Phehlukwayo headline purchases at Mzansi Super League player ... Cricket
  4. Keagan Dolly 'sad' to see what's become of his former club Soccer
  5. Bidvest Wits midfield ace Daylon Claasen itching to get back to action Soccer

Latest Videos

Night of terror: Mapping the hell ride that led to Hannah Cornelius's rape, ...
5 moments from the #Omotosotrial

Related articles

  1. Majority of Mzansi Super League T20 hopefuls are South African Cricket
  2. Chris Morris recalled to the limited overs squad for SA's tour of Australia ... Cricket
  3. Rain puts Zim tour out of its misery Cricket
  4. Mzansi Super League for sure‚ say CSA Cricket
  5. Cricket SA reveal venues for T20 league with no name Cricket
  6. Australia's Labuschagne only the latest in Klerksdorp's long line of prominent ... Cricket
  7. Faulty action costs SA spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe place at Women's World Twenty20 Cricket
  8. Heinrich Klaasen keeps it real‚ but creative Cricket
X