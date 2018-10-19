Proteas all-rounder and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants key player Chris Morris said he needs to put in more consistent performances to remain on the national team radar.

Morris has successfully recovered from a back injury to put up good performances for the Titans in the franchise four-day series.

He’s also been included in the touring squad for the limited over series against Australia that will take place next month.

Morris‚ who became a father recently‚ said being a parent has also changed his outlook on the game and life in general.

“I want to play cricket and I want to show what I can do because I feel like I’ve underperformed and I feel I want to prove that wrong‚” Morris said.

“The selectors know what I can do and they’ve seen it at domestic level and‚ admittedly‚ I haven’t done what I can at international level but it’s one of those things.

“I haven't stepped up to the plate consistently even though there have been glimpses.

“I can’t tell you what it is. Every time I play for the Proteas‚ I give my best. There could be a number of factors that can get affected but having a child has made a massive difference in my life.

“It changes the dynamics of how I think in regards of what life is all about. It’s amazing what a child can do in terms of sparking a passion for doing everything.”

While the true strength of the six Mzansi Super League teams will only be seen when the tournament starts on November 16‚ the fact the Giants made Morris their first pick was indicative of how much faith they have in his multi-skills. Morris said he was humbled to have gone for a good price.

“I think the better word is humbling because I didn’t expect it this year‚ even though I didn’t expect it last year.

“To go first pick in two consecutive tournaments is a special feeling. I was streaming it in the car and I was taken aback a bit on the way here but it's a special moment‚” Morris said.

Giants coach Eric Simons said Morris was a crucial addition to their team‚ especially from an all-rounder perspective.

“Morris is very dynamic with the ball and with the bat down the order. He’s able to bowl at 145km/h and that’s crucial.

“If you get someone like him‚ he fills two roles and he’s a tried and trusted T20 cricketer. In many ways to me‚ it’s his favourite format‚ if not one of his best formats. He was an obvious pick for us‚” Simons said.