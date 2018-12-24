Cricket's top five moments for 2018

With Smith’s knowledge and acquiescence, Cameron Bancroft rubbed the ball with sandpaper.

And when the dirty dealings were exposed on television — well done SuperSport, but when are you going to catch the home side at it? — Warner was nowhere to be seen.

He left the explaining to Smith and Bancroft but happily he didn’t get away and has been fined and banned to within an inch of the remaining life of his career as a blot on professional cricket.

2) The fallout from the Newlands ball-tampering scandal

The way Australians went on after all that was exposed you’d have thought the players had been caught buying cocaine from trafficked child prostitutes whose pimps were using the proceeds to fund terrorism.

Led by their prime minister, who is no longer in the job (can’t say we’re surprised), they expressed shades of shock and horror not seen outside of times of war or natural disaster.

Did the Aussies honestly think their cricketers were too decent to sully themselves in this way?

How could they not take exception to how Warner behaved and yet deplore his involvement in ball-tampering?

Did they seriously think the world saw Australia through some kind of cricket prism, and so a self-inflicted injury to their team was an injury to all Australians?