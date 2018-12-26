Dale Steyn makes history after becoming SA's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket

Dale Steyn has become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 422 scalps to his name.

He achieved this momentous feat when he removed Fakhar Zaman for 12 runs in the first session of the first day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Steyn had been tied on 421 with the legendary Shaun Pollock and finally overtook the SA great on Wednesday.

The unforgettable moment came after 6.1 overs when Steyn delivered a length delivery that slightly moved away from Zaman who chased it only to get a thick edge that went in the direction of Dean Elgar at third slip for an easy catch.