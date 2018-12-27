Duanne Olivier wants more pressure exerted on Pakistan at Centurion
Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier says a first innings lead of any margin in the Boxing Day Test will create pressure on Pakistan and put South Africa in a better position to win this match.
The South Africans reached stumps on the opening day with a deficit of 54 runs but the good news for them is that they still have Temba Bavuma‚ who looked good and was unbeaten on 38‚ together with nightwatchman Dale Steyn‚ who was on 13.
They still have Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj‚ who are capable with the bat‚ and the rest of the tail in the form of Kagiso Rabada and Olivier who will be tasked with the job of extending the Proteas’ lead beyond the 181 that was put by Pakistan.
“I assume that it will be a low scoring game but the most important thing for us is to get a lead and it does not matter how big.
"Whatever we get will put us in a good position to possibly win this match‚” he said after returning with career best figures of 6/37 after 14 overs.
A whooping 15 wickets tumbled to fast bowlers on the first day on the Centurion pitch that produced bounce and Olivier said he expects the cracks to open on the deck in the remaining four days.
“15 wickets in a day is quite interesting‚" he said.
"The wicket is playing quite well and I think the only thing is the extra bounce and there are a few cracks that will open a bit as the game goes.
"I was disappointed with my first two overs because my lines where a bit too short and I gave a little bit of width.
“I was a bit nervous as well coming back to play for the national team after a while with a lots of people watching.
"My main focus was to commit every ball 100 percent and enjoy the moment and the first wicket helped a bit. It was a bit bouncy and I used it as one of my strengths.”
Olivier’s six-wicket haul somehow overshadowed Dale Steyn’s record-breaking feat of overtaking Shaun Pollock as South Africa’s most successful Test bowler.
“I didn’t mean to take the shine off him‚ it is a massive achievement to get 422 wickets‚" he said.
"It is unbelievable and I am happy for him.
"I learn a lot from guys like him and and Kagiso Rabada and I have also played with Vern (Vernon Philander) because they bring experience and calmness to the game.”