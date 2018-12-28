Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma says the South Africans will have to exercise caution when they approach the low target of 149 set by Pakistan if they are to win the Boxing Day Test.

Bavuma‚ who top scored for the Proteas in the first innings with a score of 53 off 87‚ said the first 15 to 20 overs on Friday will be crucial if they are to take a 1-0 lead in this series that has two more legs in Cape Town and Johannesburg in the new year.

“The first 15 to 20 overs are going to be key on Friday and we will have to be as positive as we can‚” he said.

“We must assert ourselves as much as we can because Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and it won’t be easy on this pitch.

"If we can dominate those first 15 and 20 overs‚ we will make things a lot easier for guys coming in the middle.