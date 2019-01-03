For the sake of the three-Test series it had been hoped that Pakistan could close the gap on South Africa in the second Test here on Thursday.

The reality after day one however is that Pakistan are drifting into a wider orbit and that it would take considerable jet-propelled missions to bring them closer.

Having dismissed the tourists for a paltry 177 after winning the toss‚ South Africa reached 123/2 at the close leaving them with every prospect of pressing home their advantage on the second day.

They may have been in an even more commanding position had Aiden Markram not been bowled by what turned out to be the last delivery of the day for a well played 78.

Markram‚ who struggled for runs in the first Test in Centurion‚ looked far more assured here as he helped steer the hosts into a position of relative comfort. He had played with authority until he was bowled by one that kept a tad low by Shan Masood.

While Markram cashed in as the shadows lengthened‚ it was the South African attack‚ with Duanne Olivier again at its sharpest edge‚ that put Pakistan to the sword.