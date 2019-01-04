He failed to trouble the scorers in Centurion but South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front to help his team into a near impregnable position at stumps on day two of the second Test on Friday.

Du Plessis’s ninth Test century helped lend substance to South Africa’s first innings as the hosts reached 382/6 at stumps. It gives them a lead of 205 after Pakistan were dismissed for 177 in their first innings on the opening day.

On a deteriorating pitch that lead should prove invaluable as the home team push for their seventh straight home series win.

In a series in which the bowlers have dominated and on a surface that requires vigilance‚ the South African batsmen were forced to grind it out.

Du Plessis (103)‚ obdurate throughout‚ rode whatever the Pakistan attack threw at him on a track that increasingly produced variable bounce.

As a result‚ he got hit a few times‚ most notably on his fingers‚ an area that has required more than a fair amount of spraying‚ strapping and patching in recent seasons.