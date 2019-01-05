Pakistan dug in in the afternoon session on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday as they reached 177/3 at tea.

They still trailed South Africa by 77 after their hosts posted 431 all out in their first innings earlier in the day.

They looked to be in real strife and in danger of losing the series as early as the third day of the second Test but Masood Shan (61) and Asad Shafiq (73 not out) went about their business with much application and dedication and almost steered their side to their first wicketless session in the series.

After the early loss of Imam ul Haq and Azhar Ali‚ the tourists were looking down the barrel at 27/2 but Asad and Shan‚ who had been promoted to open the innings‚ dug in as the much talked-about wicket seemed to flatten out a bit.

Although their defences remained sound‚ they were also harsh on the deliveries that invited punishment. Asad was particularly assertive.

Shan eventually fell nine minutes before tea when he feathered one to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for a well-constructed 61 off 110 balls. He hit nine fours.

Steyn had settled into a nice rhythm from the Wynberg End and his consistent interrogation outside off stump eventually drew a false shot. Shan played down the wrong line but the delivery did pose the requisite questions of his defence.

By the time they reached tea Asad and Babar Azam had joined forces in an unbroken stand of 18.