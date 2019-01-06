Rain delays ruthless India as Australia follow-on in Sydney

Australia were forced to follow-on on home soil for the first time in 30 years after being dismissed for 300 as India went for the jugular in search of a maiden series triumph Down Under on the fourth day of the final test on Sunday.

Openers Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) safely negotiated four overs until bad light and light drizzle forced an early end to an already heavily rain-disrupted day just before the re-scheduled tea break.

Australia will resume on six without loss on Monday, still without a century in the series and 316 runs adrift of India's mammoth first innings effort of 622-7 declared.

The tourists, leading 2-1 in the four-test series, only need a draw to secure a breakthrough triumph in Australia but skipper Virat Kohli did not hesitate to send the hosts back in when they fell well short of the 423 runs needed to avoid the follow-on.

"Yesterday, when they were about 150 for five, we looked at the weather forecast and decided would definitely enforce the follow-on if we could get them out," India bowling coach Bharat Arun told reporters.

"It's a great opportunity for us to make it 3-1 and that's a big motivation for us."