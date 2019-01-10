Proteas opener Aiden Markram passed fit to face Pakistan at the Wanderers

"I think he managed to get through everything like everyone expected him to but he is doing another one and after that they will make a call. I am pretty sure that he will be in a good space to play.

“Elsewhere‚ I don’t think we going to shift around the batting line-up too much.

"I think players have earned their places at respective positions. Whoever comes in for Faf will be a direct swap for that position.”

Hamza is the favourite to fill that huge void that has been left by Du Plessis and his chances are favoured by the fact that South Africa is expected to attack Pakistan with four seamers like they did in the New Year’s Test win in Cape Town.

The only scenario that will stop Hamza from making his debut is if Gibson and Elgar go the unconventional route of playing with four seamers and spinner Keshav Maharaj at this venue that promises pace and bounce.

“To win we have to put out our best side for these conditions which generally does offer our seamers more‚" he said.

"That has been our strength so far in the series.

"To change playing with four spinners is going to be a big call and I am not saying it is totally out of the picture but you guys will have to wait and see on Friday.

“If we go with four seamers‚ I will have to bowl a few overs in every session and if Aiden is fit he will also have to come in as a bowling option. We just have to box clever and do with what we have.”