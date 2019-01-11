Proteas fluff opportunity for a big score but Philander leads emphatic fightback

South Africa blew a good opportunity to put up a big score on what was a good batting track as they were bowled out for 262 after 77.4 overs by Pakistan who came to life with ball in hand during the final session.

But, it may turn out not to be too costly as fast bowler Vernon Philander rattled the Pakistani top order with successive wickets of Shan Masood (2) and Azhar Ali (0) in the closing stages to leave their visitors trailing by 245 runs with eight wickets in hand.

When umpires called stumps after 5.30pm to end the first day of the third and final Test, Pakistan were on the ropes on 17/2 after nine overs with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas on 10 and 0 respectively.

In their debrief meeting, the Proteas will be disappointed that they missed a chance to go big and give their visitors scoreboard pressure as they lost seven wickets for 36 runs in the final session on this surface that produced good competition between bat and ball.