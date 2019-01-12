South Africa dismissed Pakistan for a cheap first innings score of 185 and a deficit of 77 runs in the first hour after lunch on the second day of the third and final Test on Saturday and they took their lead to 102 runs at tea.

At the end of the second session‚ South Africa were on 25/1 after 8 overs with opener Aiden Markram and premier batsman Hashim Amla on respective scores of 17 and 1 and the Pakistani bowlers toiling under the Johannesburg heat in search of another breakthrough.

The only wicket to fall for South Africa was stand-in captain Dean Elgar who was caught by Sarfraz Ahmed from the bowling of Muhammed Amir having scored only five runs‚ which is the same score he was on when he was dismissed in the first innings.

Before South Africa went to bat for their second innings‚ Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier produced spells of ruthless fast bowling to take five wickets between them after lunch as Pakistan surrendered in less in than 50 overs.

The damage was started by Rabada who accounted for Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed‚ who was caught at slips by Amla to bring his promising innings to an end where he was looking good after he registered a quick fire half-century from just 38 balls.

Then it became the Olivier show with three wickets in a space of five overs as he removed Babar Azam (49) and Faheem Ashraf (0) from successive balls but missed out on his maiden hat-trick‚ then Muhammad Amir (10).

When he removed Amir‚ Olivier took his tally of wickets in this series to 21 and he now holds the record of the most scalps by a South African in a series against Pakistan and he also registered his third five-wicket haul of his highly promising career.

Rabada returned to the fore two overs later to finish things off when he dealt with Shadab Khan (5) as Pakistan were once again bowled out for a score of less than 200 in this series where they have struggled with the bat.