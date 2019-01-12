Proteas opener Aiden Markram has admitted that they could have scored more than the under-par 262 runs they were bowled out for on the first day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Wanderers on Friday.

Markram‚ who was the Proteas’ highest scorer with a delightful knock of 90 off 124‚ which also meant that he fell in the 90s for the third time in his career‚ added that they will make the best of their total and defend it on Saturday‚ where Pakistan resume on 17/2 and still trailing by 245 runs.

“I feel it [SA’s total] is a touch under par to be honest with you‚ but at the same time it is hard to comment because later in the day I felt it got harder to bat and I was not there to bat at that time‚” Markram said at stumps on Friday.

“It is a score that we will take but we could have scored a little bit more. We would have liked a batter to get to three figures because that is important for us as Proteas – it is something that we always strive for as a team.