Proteas’ total a little shy‚ says Aiden Markram

12 January 2019 - 09:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele‚ At Wanderers
Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram of the Proteas celebrate the wicket of Shan Masood of Pakistan during day 1 of the 3rd Castle Lager Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 11 2018
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Proteas opener Aiden Markram has admitted that they could have scored more than the under-par 262 runs they were bowled out for on the first day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Wanderers on Friday.

Markram‚ who was the Proteas’ highest scorer with a delightful knock of 90 off 124‚ which also meant that he fell in the 90s for the third time in his career‚ added that they will make the best of their total and defend it on Saturday‚ where Pakistan resume on 17/2 and still trailing by 245 runs.

“I feel it [SA’s total] is a touch under par to be honest with you‚ but at the same time it is hard to comment because later in the day I felt it got harder to bat and I was not there to bat at that time‚” Markram said at stumps on Friday.

“It is a score that we will take but we could have scored a little bit more. We would have liked a batter to get to three figures because that is important for us as Proteas – it is something that we always strive for as a team.

“There were a couple of us today who could have made it count but we didn’t and that is the disappointing side. We will try to rectify it going forward.”

The Wanderers wicket offered good competition between bat and ball and Markram said it was better than in the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town.

“It is a lot better than the first two but I am not saying those were bad. Having seen how it played in the afternoon‚ seamers will be able to get something out of it‚” he said.

“There was a little bit of zip in the afternoon and I don’t know if t was because their bowlers hit the right areas or it was because of the fact that they were bowling to the tail.”

Debutant Zubayr Hamza showed glimpses of his undoubted potential with his composed contribution of 41 runs and struggling Theunis de Bruyn also impressed with 49‚ and Markram said Proteas’ batting future is exciting.

“It is exciting to see Hamza make his debut‚ he is a very relaxed guy and he takes everything in his stride and I think he showed that with how he played.

“We all know that Theunis is a quality player‚ even though he might not have scored the runs‚ which is something that he could have liked so far but that 100 he scored on debut in Sri Lanka spoke volumes and there is a lot to come from him.”

