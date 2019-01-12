Unlike used condoms‚ there was nothing dead about this rubber on the first day of the final Test against Pakistan.

Series spoils have already gone to the hosts but the opening day on Friday was a lively affair producing superb authoritative batting before some cunning counterpunch bowling from Pakistan kicked a dent into South Africa’s quest for a Test series whitewash.

Earlier‚ despite the loss of stand-in captain Dean Elgar‚ the day promised much for the hosts.

They were 108/1 at lunch and 226/3 at tea before relinquishing their position of promise.

Aiden Markram was mostly responsible for their sprightly start as he laid into anything loose. He drove imperiously through the covers‚ while his pulls were executed with thunderous intent.

When he fell to an innocuous leg side delivery‚ he looked heavenwards in disbelief. He looked destined for a superb century when he tickled one to the keeper Safraz Ahmed for 90.