SA take commanding lead against Pakistan at lunch

13 January 2019 - 13:24 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla of the Proteas during day 2 of the 3rd Castle Lager Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 12, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South Africa scored a further 97 runs on Sunday morning to take their lead to a commanding 309 at lunch of day three and tighten their grip on the third and final Test match against Pakistan in Johannesburg.

The Proteas started the day on 135/5 and they reached 232/7 after 62 overs when they went to the break largely due to a well-constructed partnership of 102 off 129 between Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock as the Pakistani bowlers toiled under the Highveld heat.

When they resume for the second session‚ De Kock and Kagiso Rabada will continue on respective scores of 77 and 4 where they will be looking to continue ticking the scoreboard and take this game away from the Pakistan.

The partnership of De Kock and Rabada‚ who is going to be important for South Africa with the ball later on in the game‚ is on 9 and South Africa still has two wickets in hand in the form of Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier.

With a lead of over 300‚ the Proteas are favourites to win this match and complete a comprehensive 3-0 series.

Pakistan have only managed to score over 200 once in their completed five innings so far.

Wickets to fall for South Africa were Amla when he was caught behind by Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed from the bowling of Hasan Ali to bring to an end his patiently taken 71‚ and Vernon Philander (14) who was trapped in front by Mohammad Amir.

De Kock also re-registered his 15th half century and he will be highly motivated in the second session to go for what will be his fourth century in this format of the game against these Pakistan bowlers who looks to have run out of ideas.

