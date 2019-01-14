Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock says he's relieved to have finally score his fourth Test century after two years of trying.

De Kock conceded that he's had a frustrating time over the past few months and was relieved when he finally ended the long wait on day three of the final Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

De Kock‚ who last scored a hundred against Sri Lanka at Newlands two years ago‚ added that he celebrated wildly in the middle after reaching his milestone.

“I was a little bit pumped up when I scored my hundred because I haven’t scored in a while. It was nice to have one behind my name once again‚” he said.

“It is always frustrating when you trying your best for the team and don’t quite get what you want out of it.

"I guess that’s why I got pumped up.

"I have learned from past mistakes‚ went back and looked at things that were not working and worked with batting coach Dale Dale Benkenstein on a few things regarding my technique and how I go about things during my innings and it got me through.”

Now that he has scored his fourth century‚ De Kock is fully aware that there will be pressure for more of the same in the coming matches.

“I am on a decent run at the moment and it is just about keeping it going‚ focusing on what is working and to keep on trying my best and scoring runs for the team‚” he said.

He joked that he was angry with Kagiso Rabada after he delayed his moment at the non-strikers end.

“I was actually angry with him because I was in a bit of pressure to get to this landmark and get it over and done with‚" he said.

"His foot got in the way of the ball but it’s alright.

"I think his punishment will be more than just a fine.”